Head of Product – Klimatribe, Vertis – Madrid

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

Head of Product – Klimatribe

Position based in Madrid

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We see a growing demand, coming from corporates and individuals, all looking to understand what their zero-carbon pathway looks like, and build new capabilities required as part of this transformation. Vertis’s “Strive” – our team focused on the voluntary market – is continuously innovating to provide the best sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting services to corporate players globally.

We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager who can lead with strategy and vision Klimatribe – our unique B2B product focused on carbon footprint reduction and offsetting for the employees of our corporate clients.

The product provides a platform to companies to measure, reduce and offset their employees’ personal carbon footprints in an engaging, competitive and transparent manner.

As our ideal candidate, you will be passionate about a zero-carbon world, entrepreneurial in your creativity, and strategic in your actions. You will contribute to developing our vision for the offering and drive the go-to-market strategy by scaling your team and leading them to success.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

You will have…

5-10 years experience in managing innovative digital products in a high-paced international environment, in a Lead/Senior/Head role

Built and scaled global products that users love

Demonstrable success in setting up a business vision, owning the product roadmap and implementing an operational strategy

Good familiarity or passion for climate change, emission reduction projects, carbon footprinting and offsetting

Demonstrable experience building relationships and are comfortable communicating with clients and counterparties globally

You have a proven track record of inspiring team members to follow your leadership and the company to buy into your product strategy

Excellent time management and organizational skills with ability to effectively prioritize, monitor progress and enforce accountability for product deliverables

Prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus

Relevant academic background in Business, Environmental Sciences, Sustainability or related disciplines

Excellent English, another European language is a plus

What you will be doing…

Define and communicate an inspiring vision, with clear strategic priorities for the business

Drive product adoption in European and Global markets

Lead the charge when creating client proposals and driving deal closures

Own the product management process across the entire product development life cycle. Work with IT and content creators to improve user experience, interface design and the products offerings

Continuously understand and identify client needs and channel them into innovative product features

Hire, grow and scale your product team with a strong culture of innovation and sales. Coach and develop internal talent.

Develop and manage the operational processes

Represent Strive and Klimatribe towards external stakeholders during client meetings and maintain good relationships with internal stakeholders, clients and other counterparties

WHAT WE OFFER

To become a key member of Vertis’ fast growing voluntary climate action team and cement your place in the voluntary offsetting market

An entrepreneurial role with autonomy and ownership

Long-term career prospect in a stimulating and international work environment

Flexible remote working arrangements with regular travel opportunities to your clients

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions

Working at Vertis means you’re working on something very exciting: helping the world transition to net-zero. With Klimatribe, we provide a unique product offering to our clients to help drive this agenda forward. Check out our webpages for further details:

For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.