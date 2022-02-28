Commodity Trader – F-Gas, Vertis – Brussels

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

Commodity Trader – F-Gas

Position based in Brussels, Belgium

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and products. The trading of these assets contributes to creating a more liquid and transparent market while serving the needs of our clients.

We are looking for a Commodity Trader – F-Gas – a complex and niche market that requires you to apply your commercial acumen and engage clients across a variety of sectors. You will need to understand client needs and translate them into effective solutions and trading opportunities. The job is an opportunity to become a key member of a team of specialists and professionals in one of fastest growing commodity markets in the world.

Responsibilities

Building your own customer portfolio and generate opportunities with F-Gas (refrigerant gases) related products in Europe

Develop a deep understanding of your market including buyers, sellers and competitors

Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, match buyers and sellers and propose (new) deal structures

Conduct day-to-day sales and trading initiatives and provide clients with essential market intelligence-analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies

Driving the whole lifecycle of a trade and new customer onboarding

Researching into business opportunities within the European market

Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives

Requirements:

2-5 years of commercial experience, either in business development, trading or sales role. Commodity trading track record preferred.

Good knowledge of or the desire to learn niche commodity markets with a particular focus on physical trading and arbitrage opportunities.

Strong problem solver with the ability to respond flexibly

Ability to operate in a fast-paced dynamic commodity market environment, where there are often time constraints and time sensitive deadlines

Affinity with finance and deal structuring

Strong commercial drive and proactive attitude

Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing.

Eager to learn, grow and work hard

What we offer

Become an expert commodity trader on the F-Gas market through in-depth trainings, with a high responsibility role

Opportunity to build your own business and client portfolio in a young and growing market

Long-term career prospect with a pioneer of carbon trading and environmental certificates

Stimulating, and international work environment with travel opportunities

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future

