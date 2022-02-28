Commercial Development Director – Shipping, Vertis – Brussels

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a
Commercial Development Director – Shipping
Position based in Brussels, Belgium
OUR MISSION at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.
In order to achieve the bloc’s Net Zero goals, the European Parliament has voted to include the shipping sector in the European Emission Trading System (EU ETS) from 2023. This opens the sector to immense opportunities for carbon mitigation strategies. We are looking for a high calibre professional in the shipping industry who is able to lead Vertis’ carbon trading and Voluntary offsetting business for shipping clients across Europe and globally.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
- Play a leading role in establishing Vertis as a key player in emissions offsetting for the shipping Industry
- Be an expert in guiding potential shipping clients (ship owners / charterers / freight operators / cargo) across Europe and beyond in their understanding and inclusion of their sector into the European Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS)
- Develop a deep understanding of the market, including regulations, trends, risks, opportunities and competitors
- Seek and establish partnerships across the industry
- Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions
- Introduce ETS and other carbon offsetting mechanisms to assist clients complying with the regulation and / or reducing their emissions
- Actively develop strategies to pursue and win business opportunities and increase profitability
- Provide clients with essential market intelligence & analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies
- Build and represent Vertis’s brand and voice in the market, online, in-person and through conferences and PR initiatives
REQUIREMENTS
- 7+ years of solid experience in the Shipping industry, understanding the major players, market forces and trends
- 5+ years experience commodity trading, bunker trading, and/or shipbroking
- Strategic and commercial thinker with substantial entrepreneurial drive to build a business and take deals through to financial close
- Passion and interest to expand your knowledge and expertise into the EU ETS and carbon offsetting market
- Experience in business development and consultancy within the shipping industry is an advantage
- Strong communication skills verbally and written
- Excellent command of English and another European language
- Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration
WHAT WE OFFER
- The opportunity to take a leading role Vertis’ carbon trading and offsetting in the shipping industry
- Long-term career prospect with a pioneer in carbon trading and offsetting and environmental commodity trading
- Stimulating international work environment
- Flexible hybrid working conditions
- Competitive base salary and bonus scheme
- You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future
Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.