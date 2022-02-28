Commercial Development Director – Shipping, Vertis – Brussels

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

Commercial Development Director – Shipping

Position based in Brussels, Belgium

OUR MISSION at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.

In order to achieve the bloc’s Net Zero goals, the European Parliament has voted to include the shipping sector in the European Emission Trading System (EU ETS) from 2023. This opens the sector to immense opportunities for carbon mitigation strategies. We are looking for a high calibre professional in the shipping industry who is able to lead Vertis’ carbon trading and Voluntary offsetting business for shipping clients across Europe and globally.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Play a leading role in establishing Vertis as a key player in emissions offsetting for the shipping Industry

Be an expert in guiding potential shipping clients (ship owners / charterers / freight operators / cargo) across Europe and beyond in their understanding and inclusion of their sector into the European Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS)

Develop a deep understanding of the market, including regulations, trends, risks, opportunities and competitors

Seek and establish partnerships across the industry

Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions

Introduce ETS and other carbon offsetting mechanisms to assist clients complying with the regulation and / or reducing their emissions

Actively develop strategies to pursue and win business opportunities and increase profitability

Provide clients with essential market intelligence & analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies

Build and represent Vertis’s brand and voice in the market, online, in-person and through conferences and PR initiatives

REQUIREMENTS

7+ years of solid experience in the Shipping industry, understanding the major players, market forces and trends

5+ years experience commodity trading, bunker trading, and/or shipbroking

Strategic and commercial thinker with substantial entrepreneurial drive to build a business and take deals through to financial close

Passion and interest to expand your knowledge and expertise into the EU ETS and carbon offsetting market

Experience in business development and consultancy within the shipping industry is an advantage

Strong communication skills verbally and written

Excellent command of English and another European language

Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration

WHAT WE OFFER

The opportunity to take a leading role Vertis’ carbon trading and offsetting in the shipping industry

Long-term career prospect with a pioneer in carbon trading and offsetting and environmental commodity trading

Stimulating international work environment

Flexible hybrid working conditions

Competitive base salary and bonus scheme

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future

