Manager, Carbon Reduction Projects, BlueScope – Port Kembla, Australia

Job Description

The Opportunity

The Manager, Carbon reduction projects, is a new role established to play a critical part in BlueScope’s purpose: To create and inspire smart solutions in steel, to strengthen our communities for the future.

You will lead the project management and delivery of new carbon reduction initiatives that will realise BlueScope’s short and long term climate change objectives, reporting to the Head of Future Technologies.

What you will do

You will be a key project member contributing to BlueScope’s global climate change program of works, including initiating specific engineering projects, budget and resource management, risk mitigation measures and guiding stakeholders through implementation milestones.

You will work and develop meaningful relationships with business leaders, cross-functional teams, industry partners, government bodies and energy regulators. Utilising your leadership and influencing ability, you’ll guide these stakeholders on BlueScope’s climate change and sustainability journey.

What are we looking for?

We’re expecting you to be a highly collaborative and influential communicator, who can build trust and meaningful partnerships across an organisation. You will demonstrate a forward-thinking and proactive approach, with the ability to translate complex concepts into practical insights that best positions BlueScope’s reputation as a market leader.

We’re seeking a tertiary-qualified professional, with demonstrated expertise and experience in engineering and manufacturing technologies, with a focus on iron and steel making. You will have a proven track record in managing and coordinating programs, preparing costings and plans. A background in capital project management and knowledge of carbon abatement activities, would be highly desirable.

You’ll work in a fast moving and challenging but rewarding environment that values diversity, encourages innovation, and commitment to making a difference.

Based in Port Kembla, New South Wales, occasional travel will be required under Covid-19 safe guidelines.

To apply, email your resume to ken.kwan@bluescopesteel.com