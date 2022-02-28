Carbon Project Facilitator, Carbon Farming Foundation – Bunbury, Australia

Join our energetic and purpose driven team as we work to put carbon farming back into the hands of Australian Farmers.

The CFF is seeking a Carbon Project Facilitator to join our Delivery team, supporting farmers to deliver carbon farming projects on their land.

Welcome to the future of work. We are building an organisation to reflect the world we all want to live in. Our work culture is centred around individual freedom, trust and accountability. We do not have timesheets or set work hours, but rigorously commit to delivering on our promises. This creates a fast paced but incredibly flexible work environment that allows people to operate by their own natural rhythm and in a way that embraces life outside of work.

Our Organisation

We are a registered Australian charity, supporting farmers to launch profitable carbon projects on one million hectares of land by 2030. We exist to accelerate the transition of Australia’s agriculture sector to net-zero emissions. This requires a low-cost and mass-scale approach that is vastly different to what is currently available in the market.

When done right, carbon projects boost the bottom-line and enhance the ecological health of the land. The key is carefully integrating carbon farming projects within an existing farming system, getting real results without locking up productive land.

We have developed a do-it-yourself model for carbon farming, where we guide farmers along a clear pathway towards running their own carbon project. We provide simple software tools, practical resources, training and long-term support. We also connect farmers to trusted contractors, project funding and carbon trading opportunities.

This common-sense approach values local knowledge and cuts out unnecessary costs, leaving 95% of the carbon credits in the hands of the landowner. Our low-cost and transparent model is the fairest deal in the market, ensuring farmers get the carbon credits they deserve.

Essentially, we are a software and professional services company. We do not act as carbon project managers but rather as project facilitators. We support landowners to manage their own projects, providing professional service packages remotely. We don’t drive around the country racking up km’s, instead we work in partnership with other businesses to provide face-to-face support for projects. We are developing our own software in-house, and technology is core to our DNA.

We are a registered Australian DGR charity with access to substantial funding to achieve our audacious goal. Despite this fact, we have a strong business culture and operate under a social enterprise model.

Since being founded in late 2020 we have rapidly grown to 15 staff across the country, have launched a software product and have secured an enviable list of first clients across Australia. Our core team is based in Margaret River, Western Australia.

We expect to evolve rapidly, increasing our staff presence and project footprint in all states of Australia in 2022 and beyond.

About the role

As a Carbon Project Facilitator, you will be rolling out the delivery of services for landowners who are implementing carbon farming projects across their properties.

As an agile start-up, we are building much of our processes and resources from the ground up. Our offer is new in the marketplace, we are looking for someone who is not afraid to work in a fast-paced and evolving environment. You will need to be a keen problem solver and be able formulate solutions to client requirements.

The role is likely to work across all types of carbon farming projects, reforestation, plantation forestry, farm forestry and soil but we are keen to build the role around any previous experience of the applicants.

Some of the tasks we anticipate being included in the role are:

• Planning and overseeing the delivery of carbon farming projects

• Programming and scheduling the project deliverables and keeping track of deadlines.

• Client account management and helping farmers through ‘pain points’ in the implementation of a carbon project and formulating solutions to respond to their requirements

• Conducting financial and feasibility assessments for implementation of carbon projects

• Producing project reports and project updates, service proposals and client presentations

• Managing and coordinating third party supplier relationships (e.g. foresters)

• Liaising with third party suppliers to get quotes for services on behalf of clients

• Investigating, simple troubleshooting and documenting user/client problems across all projects, platforms or products

• Understanding and implementing monitoring, reporting and verification requirements with support from the Compliance team.

Who we are looking for:

Are you someone who is passionate about carbon farming? Are you a meticulous operator with an eye for detail?

This position will suit a process-driven thinker, with proven experience as a problem solver in the agricultural field. If you need rigid hierarchical structure, established processes and simple repetitive tasks, this isn’t the position for you. You will be the kind of person who teases out all the details, feelings and opinions associated with a problem; then analyses the pros and cons of different solutions. You will have no problem taking action, thinking on the fly and getting things done quickly.

If you have only worked in very large organisations or Government roles with structured hierarchy and strict processes, you will likely find it hard to adapt to our culture. People who have worked in startup, small business or freelance environments are strongly encouraged to apply.

Above all you will be deeply passionate about the purpose of the CFF. We will be able to see tangible lifestyle choices or activities that show us how your personal values align with our purpose.

Skills & experience:

• Meticulous planning skills and an eye for detail

• Must have prior experience in project management or similar co-ordination role.

• Expert written and verbal communicator. You can walk that fine line between professional and approachable communication.

• Advanced working knowledge of MS Teams, Project, Excel, Powerpoint and Word.

• Experience in building and maintaining client relationships. Previous use of a CRM system would be valuable

• Experienced with a GIS program, or preparedness to learn.

• Relevant work, life experiences or volunteering related to agriculture or environmental industries will be highly regarded.

• Proactive interest in regenerative agriculture and ecosystem services and the like.

What we offer:

The position is based in the beautiful region of Margaret River, Southwestern Australia. While we would love you to share our home base, we are also open to remote workers.

Compensation will be competitive based on your level of experience. While this is a full-time position, we would be open to a 4 day per week role.

To apply:

To apply please forward a recent CV via this website and provide a cover letter that demonstrates why you are the right person for this role and deeply want join our team.