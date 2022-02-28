Manager, Programs – Carbon Market Development, NSW Dept of Planning – Sydney

Be part of something bigger and make a difference for NSW land sector

Together, we create thriving environments, communities and economies across our State.

• Exciting opportunity in Climate Change and Sustainability Division

• Temporary, full time role until 30 June 2026 with possibility of conversion to ongoing.

• Based in Parramatta, flexible working options available

• Salary relative to experience, and ranges from $133,665 – $146,698 + super

Do you want to play a pivotal role creating and growing carbon and environmental markets for land managers across NSW?

About the Net Zero Land Team

The NSW Government is leading the way in the race towards net zero emissions. Currently representing 14% of the state’s emissions, the land sector is well positioned to reduce emissions, sequester carbon from the atmosphere, generate revenue from carbon and bio-diversity credits, improve productivity, and attract global investment in natural capital. But the market is still emerging and needs you to help establish, facilitate and grow new products and services.

We are seeking an informed and innovative manager to lead our Net Zero Land, Carbon Market Development team. The manager will lead a team to:

• grow NSW land managers’ access to, and participation in, mandatory and voluntary carbon markets.

• leverage natural capital investment principles to work beyond carbon, integrating a suite of other environmental and social co-benefits into existing and new products.

• collaborate with industry, peak bodies, the financial services sectors, investors and corporate customers of credits, to grow new markets

• position NSW as a leading producer of carbon and environmental credits and a centre of excellence for natural capital investment.

About You

As the Manager, Carbon Market Development in the Net Zero Land team, you will use your professional expertise and superior knowledge of carbon and premium environmental markets to catalyse the growth of the voluntary carbon markets.

You will use your expert collaboration and negotiation skills to lead industry, government and the finance sector to develop and grow new methods and markets that diversify income for land managers and support NSW to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

You will display leadership and courage in addressing complex issues to support evidence-based decision making. You will be skilled at developing and leading multi-disciplinary project teams of internal and external project staff and managing sensitive stakeholder relationships through effective communication, negotiation and issues management.

You will empower staff to be productive and effective in the delivery of agreed outcomes as defined in corporate, strategic and business plans. You will ensure resources are allocated to allow tasks to be completed effectively.

To be successful in the role, you have experience providing management for a portfolio of complex, dynamic and high-profile programs. You work collaboratively to achieve business outcomes and streamline delivery by providing expert technical advice and recommendations to key stakeholders and senior management.

Essential Requirements

• Superior knowledge of the operational and strategic requirements for the successful delivery of sustainability programs

• High level experience developing, implementing and monitoring strategic and operational plans to deliver complex programs, with a track record of providing direction and results through multidisciplinary and geographically dispersed teams.

Highly regarded

• Deep understanding of and experience in mandatory and/or voluntary environmental markets and projects (e.g. carbon and premium carbon/biodiversity).

• Strong relationships with existing market participants, intermediaries and enabling government agencies.

• Understanding of environmental, social, governance (ESG) investment principles and drivers

• Strategic thinker

About Us

The Department of Planning and Environment’s (DPE) vision is to create thriving environments, communities and economies for the people of New South Wales. We strive to be a high-performing, world-class public service organisation that celebrates and reflects the full diversity of the community we serve and seeks to embed Aboriginal cultural awareness and knowledge throughout the department.

In our inclusive and accessible workplace, differences are embraced, contributions are valued, and everyone has a sense of connection and belonging. DPE supports various employee affinity groups, practice flexible working, offer job share and workplace adjustments. We are committed to the Premier’s Priorities and welcome applications from all.

To Apply

If excited by the information above, we look forward to receiving your application, including a copy of your resume and cover letter expressing your interest and suitability for the role.

It is an essential requirement of the role that successful candidates are fully vaccinated by receiving an acceptable course of COVID-19 vaccination as defined by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) as a condition of employment.

