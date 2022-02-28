Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCUs dip below A$50 on improved supply

Published 07:26 on February 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:26 on February 28, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian carbon credits fell below the A$50 ($35.91) level in Monday trade for the first time since Dec. 22 as an increase in available supply amid some profit-taking continued to weigh on prices.

