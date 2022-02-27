A start-up blockchain venture will on Mar. 1 launch a bridge to tokenise carbon offsets from Verra and the Gold Standard, followed by a three-day fundraising event that will go towards initial purchases of real-world carbon credits.
Broker-linked crypto start-up to go live on Mar. 1, launch fundraiser for offset purchases
