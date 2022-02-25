Legal Director, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Legal Director

Location: Remote with some overlap with US business hours

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Legal, Policy, and Markets Officer

This role may be performed from anywhere with an internet connection. There is no requirement to attend a physical office. Staff members will need to be available for occasional meetings during Eastern Standard Time business hours.

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value. Verra manages a portfolio of programs, including:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,750 registered projects in 80 countries and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,750 registered projects in 80 countries and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Working under the authority and mentorship of the Chief Legal, Policy, and Markets Officer, you will be developing a team to provide authoritative substantive advice about the organization’s legal affairs. The role will involve identifying legal risks and developing legal responses to mitigate such risks, providing legal advice to all levels of the organization, guiding and working closely with external counsel where appropriate, and supervising and mentoring staff.

A day at Verra might include…

Negotiating with government representatives on legal matters relating to a memorandum of understanding.

Deciding on Verra’s steps to protect its intellectual property concerning a trademark violation.

Re-evaluating Verra’s due diligence criteria regarding potential business partners.

Delivering remarks at a training session for front-line staff about standard methodologies when corresponding externally with partners.

Advising senior management on the legal implications of regulatory changes.

Specific functions you will be responsible for:

Members of your team will jointly cover the following functional areas:

Commercial contracts: managing Verra’s templates (e.g., non-disclosure agreements, consultancy contracts, partnership agreements, memoranda of understanding, linking agreements); instructing staff on their negotiation and use; clearing requests for deviations from templates.

Corporate: conducting general corporate legal work (e.g., conflicts of interest, internal policy review).

Due diligence: drafting and revising robust criteria and processes; conducting due diligence on counterparties and other entities.

Intellectual property: managing templates; negotiating agreements with licensees; monitoring the use of Verra’s IP and addressing violations; filing and renewing trademarks.

Litigation: managing and/or advising senior staff on contentious matters, including potential litigation or other forms of dispute resolution.

Regulatory: ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements applicable in the jurisdictions where Verra does business; acquiring necessary regulatory approvals, including engagement with regulators and specialized counsel.

User-facing policies: providing a legal interpretation of contractual and programmatic provisions relating to Verra’s lines of business; continually updating and optimizing integrity-related procedures (e.g., KYC, Anti-Bribery and Corruption); facilitating the implementation of such policies by relevant staff members.

What will you bring?

Qualification to practice law. Candidates without qualification to practice law will not be considered for this role.

Seven or more years of relevant legal work experience in a law firm or in-house legal department. Candidates with different profiles and experience in adjacent fields may also be considered.

Technical competence in several of the functional areas listed above. It is recognized that not all candidates will necessarily have experience in all areas.

The approach of a generalist who enjoys working in multiple functional areas. Related to this is a willingness to learn about new fields of law.

Strong organizational and time-management skills, and an ability to work independently.

A track record of influencing, building, and maintaining relationships with, and communicating with a diverse group of people.

Familiarity with environmental and social markets such as carbon markets, carbon crediting, and offsetting, ideally gained through a series of in-depth assignments and/or work experience over multiple years in this field, is an asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Upholding the legal position of a growing organization that strives to be an authority in environmental and social markets worldwide.

Ensuring that Verra acts with a high degree of integrity and is in full regulatory compliance in all jurisdictions where it conducts business.

Collaborating closely with a dynamic and focused group of highly committed professionals constantly looking for ways to fight climate change and promote balanced development solutions worldwide.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra’s legal position is respected and upheld.

Verra’s staff are well informed about their legal responsibilities.

The legal team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams to deliver high-quality work products.

Verra’s senior staff are regularly advised about relevant legal developments.

Verra’s legal work is implemented efficiently, timely, and on budget.

You will join a team that is rapidly growing…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is commensurate with experience and is intended to be US$108,465-123,107. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to apply

To apply, please click here and us the following:

– Cover letter (maximum one page)

– Resume/CV (maximum two pages)

Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us.