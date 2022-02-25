Germany-based utility RWE, the EU’s top corporate emitter, reported a 16.5% rise in its ETS-covered thermal power output for 2021, it said on Friday, upping its demand for carbon allowances.
Utility RWE reports 16.5% rise in ETS-covered emissions for 2021
