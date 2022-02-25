Director, Low Carbon Economics and Policy, BP – London

About the Role

The Director, Low Carbon Economics and Policy role is high impact, it is front facing and it is integral to the success of the organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at BP.

You will have an understanding of global energy and environmental regulations, low carbon trading policies and compliance carbon markets (ETS). You will apply your unique climate policy knowledge to provide clear commercial analysis on existing and future policy shifts and their impacts on low carbon commodities.

Analyzing the commercial outcomes from low carbon regulatory changes at the global, European, and North American levels. They will develop policy focused energy commodity market views and translate these into trade ideas to support our low carbon trading and origination business.

The Director, Low Carbon Economics and Policy will offer insights into broad macro themes – the changing energy landscape, shifts in energy intensities, financial flow, supporting new-technologies and industry outlooks.

We are looking for someone who is entrepreneurially looking at the data, at the economics and the policies and can provide recommendations on trading dislocations, longer term opportunities and asset identification for BP.

Key Accountabilities

Provide timely analysis into and policy shifts that impact Low Carbon markets across the Europe and the globe. Develop market analysis on the impact of the policies on low carbon markets to help advise trading ideas and asset strategy.

You will need to track European (and global) climate and energy policy developments (compliance markets, voluntary markets, carbon pricing, offsets, clean fuel standards) and provide summaries and impact analysis of policy developments.

The successful candidate will monitor the global economy, financial flows and low carbon markets, providing insights into the global economy and provide the overall macro outlook. Present a view on changing energy demand intensities, low carbon pathways and macro economic themes that impact the transition to NetZero.

They will provide insights into the economics of NetZero by monitoring financial support for new low carbon technologies and industry specific outlooks. The successful applicant will be engaged in monitoring and forecasting financial markets. They will supervise financial flows into key low carbon markets and articulate on the development of low carbon markets as an asset class.

They will work as a part of the Low Carbon strategist team to champion dialogue with key partners on the research outcomes, develop trading recommendations and asset identification based on analysis

Essential Education background

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Essential Experience

Understanding of Policy, of economic theory and financial markets

Communicate themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Data Analytics modelling ability

Prioritization under pressure

Why Join bp!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

