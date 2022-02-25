Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance numbers drop as WA launches support scheme for carbon farmers

Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance numbers drop as WA launches support scheme for carbon farmers

Published 11:44 on February 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:44 on February 25, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s weekly offset issuances dropped far below average levels this week though new project registrations rose, while the Western Australia government launched a new voucher programme for soil carbon farmers.

Australia’s weekly offset issuances dropped far below average levels this week though new project registrations rose, while the Western Australia government launched a new voucher programme for soil carbon farmers.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software