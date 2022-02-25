Oil major Shell has signed a partnership agreement with a major Chinese steelmaker that spans carbon trading, green steel, and EV charging facilities.
Shell signs carbon trading partnership with Chinese steel giant
Oil major Shell has signed a partnership agreement with a major Chinese steelmaker that spans carbon trading, green steel, and EV charging facilities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.