Strategy Manager, Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits (4C) – Cambridge, UK

Fixed-term: The funds for this post are available for 3 years in the first instance.

The Department of Computer Science and Technology (also known as the Computer Laboratory) is an academic department within the University of Cambridge that encompasses Computer Science, along with many aspects of Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. With the recent significant donation to develop ‘The Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits’, we are seeking a 4C Strategy Manager who will focus on creating an effective programme to support students and researchers in the relevant areas of computer science, environmental science and economics in order to build a trusted market place for carbon credits and support global reforestation efforts.

Working closely with the Centre Directors, as well as other senior stakeholders involved in the Centre, industry & public sector representatives, the successful candidate will spearhead the strategic direction of the Centre as well as manage the operational running of the initiative. As this is a new Centre, you will leverage its activities in order to identify opportunities to expand the impact of the programme, collaborating with the Knowledge Exchange Network and School Offices to broker partnerships that enable its growth across the University as well as national and international networks. Key to this, will be ensuring that the necessary governance structures and networks are in place including working with other initiatives in the University to build capacity and contribute to debates about improving the transparency of carbon credits.

Leading on the Centres policy and regulatory engagement, you will have responsibility for the overall management and recording of the Centre, ensuring progress against key milestones in line with expectations of the funder and advising progress to internal and external stakeholders. Key decisions around the development of an effective communication strategy to present quantitative and qualitative data from and about the Centre is essential to the overall success of the initiative.

Essential requirements for the role:

Experience of managing high profile projects and building strategic partnerships with industry, research organisations or policy makers;

Experience of analysis, communication and process management;

Experience of creating new initiatives and setting up relevant governance and monitoring systems;

Track record of operating at senior level with multiple stakeholders;

Informal enquiries are welcomed and should be directed to Helen Francis, Programme Manager at hjf37@cam.ac.uk

Fixed-term: The funds for this post are available for 3 years in the first instance. For further information, please refer to the further particulars.

There is an opportunity for the position to be part-time, which can be discussed further at interview.

Only applications received before Monday 7 March 2022 will be considered. Invites to interview will be made shortly after the closing date.

Apply here to register an account with our recruitment system (if you have not already).

The covering letter should outline how you match the criteria for the post and why you are applying for this role. Please also include details of two professional referees, including e-mail address and phone number, who can be contacted prior to interview.

Please quote reference NR30273 on your application and in any correspondence about this vacancy.

The University actively supports equality, diversity and inclusion and encourages applications from all sections of society.

The University has a responsibility to ensure that all employees are eligible to live and work in the UK.