European Policy Director, International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) – Brussels

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation dedicated to supporting the development of carbon pricing mechanisms worldwide (www.ieta.org).

—————————–

IETA is recruiting for the role of European Policy Director in its Brussels office (a full-time position).

IETA has played an important role in European carbon pricing discussions for over two decades. As European Policy Director, your role will be to ensure that IETA engages constructively with European policymakers and other stakeholders to advance market-based climate policies that meet the urgent need to decarbonise, and deliver the Paris Agreement’s net zero ambition.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Track relevant European climate policy developments, with a particular focus on the EU ETS. You will be required to brief IETA’s membership regularly with policy updates and political analysis.

In collaboration with IETA’s membership, develop and implement policy positions and advocacy initiatives that ensure IETA’s views are well understood across relevant EU institutions.

Engage regularly with senior policymakers in the European Commission, the European Parliament and Member States. IETA has a strong network in Brussels, which you will be expected to build upon and forge new relationships that can further IETA’s objectives.

Organise and Facilitate IETA’s European Working Group meetings.

Work with IETA’s European Working co-chairs to define the agenda for the Working Group. This will also be informed by liaising with other stakeholders; particularly Brussels-based experts, industry bodies, and NGOs.

Represent IETA in conferences and meetings by actively discussing IETA’s views in the broader climate policy community. You will also be required to help IETA host EU-specific events.

Collaborate with other IETA team members on research, analysis, communications, business networking and stakeholder consultations, particularly where EU policy and market matters are being considered.

Place of Work: Brussels, with potential for travel to other major European cities on a regular basis, and further afield when necessary. Applicants based in London will also be considered, on the condition that that they are willing to travel to Brussels frequently.

Reporting to: IETA’s President & CEO, based internationally

Competences Required:

A comprehensive understanding of the Fit for 55% package, in particularly the EU ETS

Strong knowledge of European politics, institutions, and EU legislative process.

The ability to write clearly for different audiences and speak regularly at external events.

The ability to engage with media, and clearly communicate IETA’s position.

The ability to work flexibly and with high levels of autonomy, as part of a small team.

Excellent spoken and written English. Knowledge of other European languages is an advantage.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience.

Knowledge of UK climate policy/politics is an advantage.

Interested candidates should send their CV and cover letter to humanresources@ieta.org with

“European Policy Director’’ in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is 9 March 2022. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.