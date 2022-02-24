Senior Carbon Manager, PUR Project – Paris/Toronto

Senior Carbon Manager

Paris, France (+ home office) or Canada (Toronto)

Full time position, permanent and local contract

Starting date : ASAP 2022

Travels : up to 20% (travel will not be asked during COVID, it depends of the situation)

WHO WE ARE

PUR Projet is a global leader in supply chain sustainability. We develop socio-environmental projects within the supply chains of our Corporate Partners. Through the economic and social empowerment of local communities and the introduction of sustainable development initiatives at the agricultural level, PUR Projet seeks to address climate change, while regenerating and preserving the ecosystems upon which these supply chains depend. Many of PUR Projet’s projects fall within the categories of insetting, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, forest conservation and landscape restoration. PUR Projet is a B Corp Company which employs over 110 people and a presence in 10 countries.

www.purprojet.com

As PUR Projet is expanding worldwide, we are looking for a dynamic and organized Carbon Manager !

As a key member of the experienced Carbon team, you will be in charge of developing and managing carbon certifications and partnerships with carbon partners. In this role you will perform a wide range of activities, including but not limited to :

Feasibility assessments and due diligence of projects in the perspective of future investments and purchase of carbon credits;

and in the perspective of future investments and purchase of carbon credits; Create and manage carbon sequestration models and carbon calculations ;

; Redaction of Project Design Documents and Monitoring reports of AFOLU projects under VCS or Gold Standard frameworks ;

; Implement MRV activities and coordinate local teams to prepare data and documents necessary for carbon certifications;

and coordinate local teams to prepare data and documents necessary for carbon certifications; Coordinate audits and manage relationship with auditors and standards;

and manage relationship with auditors and standards; Screen the market and identify carbon sourcing opportunities ;

; Contribute to the development of partnership for carbon sourcing;

for carbon sourcing; Administrate carbon credits inventories.

We are looking for a candidate with :



Successful work experience related to carbon certification and voluntary carbon markets (VCS or Gold Standard);

Master’s degree profile with at least 6 years of professional experience in sustainability / carbon sector, and strong interest / curiosity toward technical topics;

profile with in sustainability / carbon sector, and strong interest / curiosity toward technical topics; Extensive knowledge in the use of Excel or other worksheets ;

; Organizational skills, very rigorous and details oriented;

Curious and fast learner (content, methodology, and tools);

Professional fluency in English and/or French (Spanish is an asset).

How to apply ?

Please send your application through this link