ETS-covered coal and gas power generated by UK utility Drax fell by more than 75% year on year as the firm ended all commercial coal operations and completed the sale of its gas assets, the company announced in full-year results on Thursday.
Drax’s fossil generation falls 75% in 2021 following gas asset sales
ETS-covered coal and gas power generated by UK utility Drax fell by more than 75% year on year as the firm ended all commercial coal operations and completed the sale of its gas assets, the company announced in full-year results on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.