European carbon prices plunged as much as 8.9% on Thursday morning, while front-month TTF prices were up more than 40% at one point as Russian forces crossed into Ukrainian territory and attacks were reported on Ukrainian military targets across the country.
Euro Markets: EUAs plunge 8.9%, gas soars as much as 40% as Russian forces enter Ukraine
