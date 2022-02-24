Euro Markets: EUAs plunge 8.9%, gas soars as much as 40% as Russian forces enter Ukraine

Published 12:10 on February 24, 2022 / Last updated at 12:25 on February 24, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices plunged as much as 8.9% on Thursday morning, while front-month TTF prices were up more than 40% at one point as Russian forces crossed into Ukrainian territory and attacks were reported on Ukrainian military targets across the country.