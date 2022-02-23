The number of compliance offsets handed out by California regulator ARB through February is off to the slowest start in five years, while Quebec gave out its first WCI credits since June, according to government data published Wednesday.
California offset issuance stays low, Quebec mints first credits in 8 months
