RFS Market: RIN prices lift to 1-mth high on commodity complex, proposed RVO deadline

Published 20:36 on February 23, 2022 / Last updated at 20:56 on February 23, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values raced higher this week amid rising feedstock prices, while traders also said further clarity regarding final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas may also be providing support.