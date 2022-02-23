US biofuel credit (RIN) values raced higher this week amid rising feedstock prices, while traders also said further clarity regarding final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas may also be providing support.
RFS Market: RIN prices lift to 1-mth high on commodity complex, proposed RVO deadline
US biofuel credit (RIN) values raced higher this week amid rising feedstock prices, while traders also said further clarity regarding final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas may also be providing support.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.