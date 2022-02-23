Americas > California provides glimpse of possible carbon market reform steps after Scoping Plan update

California provides glimpse of possible carbon market reform steps after Scoping Plan update

Published 21:39 on February 23, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:39 on February 23, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California government agencies on Wednesday largely punted their response to sweeping watchdog proposals to strengthen the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme until after the forthcoming Scoping Plan update, though they did disclose some potential steps the state could take following the end-year finalisation of the climate strategy document.

