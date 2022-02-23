California provides glimpse of possible carbon market reform steps after Scoping Plan update

February 23, 2022

California government agencies on Wednesday largely punted their response to sweeping watchdog proposals to strengthen the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme until after the forthcoming Scoping Plan update, though they did disclose some potential steps the state could take following the end-year finalisation of the climate strategy document.