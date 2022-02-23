Troubled past leaves market hesitant as developers ready large REDD projects in Papua New Guinea

Project developers are preparing a number of large REDD projects in Papua New Guinea, each capable of generating millions of offsets every year, though market participants are wary amid a long list of risks that have been associated with PNG forest carbon activities for over a decade.