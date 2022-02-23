New Zealand unlikely to need higher carbon price for the next decade under current ETS settings, analysts say

Published 07:49 on February 23, 2022 / Last updated at 07:49 on February 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The combination of New Zealand’s historical CO2 permit surplus and new forestry investment at current carbon price levels means NZU demand will likely be met for the next decade even if the price doesn’t climb any higher, analysts said Wednesday.