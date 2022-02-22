Investment Analyst, Environmental Commodity Partners (ECP) – Mill Valley, California

About ECP

Environmental Commodity Partners (ECP) is a rapidly growing investment platform with a mission to deliver superior, risk adjusted returns for institutional investors by investing in carbon and environmental commodity markets, while accelerating the transition toward a zero-carbon economy.

ECP is seeking an experienced candidate to join our team as an Investment Analyst based out of Mill Valley, CA in the San Francisco Bay Area. The selected individual will be an analytically focused investment professional capable of technical financial modeling, disciplined market research, and the development of institutional quality investment materials.

ECP was founded in 2017 by three veterans of the environmental commodities world. The firm has grown rapidly, with AUM exceeding $400m, and is currently managing environmental commodity positions in numerous markets globally. ECP is poised for its next phase of growth, has invested heavily in building the infrastructure of the business, and is ready to scale.

About the Role

ECP’s Investment Analyst will be a key member of the ECP team and will work directly with the full investment team to develop and support investment theses, conduct detailed market research, build dynamic financial models, and develop internal and external facing investment memos. The right candidate is a highly motivated individual, with investment experience, an interest in carbon and environmental markets, and a desire to play a key role on a high performing team. A successful candidate will be effective at using financial analysis and comprehensive research to empower decision making, excel at building detailed financial models from scratch, and be comfortable in the dynamic, less-structured world of a growing investment fund.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with individual ECP partners and investment staff to conduct market research in order to develop, inform, and support specific investment themes across the global carbon and environmental commodity markets.

Conduct a balanced mix of qualitative research on underlying market structures and regulations, alongside basic quantitative analysis and financial modeling of investment opportunities.

Lead all aspects of financial modeling in support of ECP’s investment activities. This will include utilization and improvement of existing models, development of new transaction models, presentation of model results throughout the investment process, and quantitative analysis of market data in support of investment due diligence.

Assist with the development and presentation of internally and externally facing investment materials. This would include the production of PowerPoint based investment summaries as well as in-depth, written investment memorandums.

Support regular reporting and valuation efforts

As needed, interface directly with investment counterparties, intermediaries, and service providers

Desired Skills, Characteristics, and Experience:

2+ years prior finance experience with a hedge fund, private equity firm, or investment bank

BA/BS degree; MBA or post-graduate degree preferred but not required

Familiarity with, or deep interest in, carbon and environmental commodity markets

Strong Excel and financial modeling skills, familiarity with more advanced quantitative analysis and data science techniques (e.g. Python, R) welcome but not required

Highly motivated self-starter with a growth mindset and excitement to pitch in on all tasks

Comfortable in a dynamic, fast-moving environment

Willing to ask for help

Team player with the ability to operate independently

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with experience with developing PowerPoint presentations and presenting to a variety of audiences at all levels

Ability to work the majority of the work week in-person in Mill Valley, CA

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required

Compensation:

ECP is an equal-opportunity employer and offers competitive compensation with a full benefits package.

To Apply

Please send a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and the specific pieces of ECP’s work that most interests you, and a resume as separate PDF documents to info@envcp.com . Please put “2022 Analyst – ECP” in the subject line of the email.

Environmental Commodity Partners LP believes that all persons are entitled to equal employment opportunity and is committed to ensuring a workplace free from discrimination. Environmental Commodity Partners LP does not discriminate against employees or applicants because of race, color, religion, religious creed, sexual orientation, gender, pregnancy or related medical conditions, national original, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, medical condition, military and veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable state or federal law. Equal employment opportunity will be extended to all persons in all aspects of the employer-employee relationship, including recruitment, application, hiring, training, promotion, transfer, discipline, layoff, recall and termination.