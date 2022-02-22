Clean Fuel Standard Program Analyst (Environmental Specialist 4)(In-Training), Washington Dept. of Ecology – Lacey

Climate Change: Clean Fuel Standard Program Analyst (Environmental Specialist 4)(In-Training)

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen

The Air Quality Program (AQP) within the Department of Ecology is looking to fill a Climate Change: Clean Fuel Standard Program Analyst (Environmental Specialist 4)(In-Training) position. This position is located in our Headquarters Office in Lacey, WA.

Transportation emissions are our biggest source of greenhouse gases in Washington and they have not declined meaningfully in the last 30 years. The Clean Fuel Standard is a new policy that aims to change that, decarbonizing the transportation sector while creating economic opportunity in electric vehicles and low carbon fuels. We are looking for an analyst to be responsible for the Clean Fuels program data. We will be receiving reports on all transportation fuels used in the state, monitoring a marketplace for compliance credits, tracking costs, and looking for possible fraud or double-counting. The analyst needs to be highly organized, have a keen eye for detail, and be good at producing insights from data. This position is responsible for helping fuel suppliers submit accurate reports, producing recurring reports of program data, and monitoring multiple data sources to predict future credit price swings and compliance challenges. You don’t need to be an expert in transportation fuel markets to succeed in this role, just a love of numbers, good Excel skills, the ability to provide great technical support, and a desire to be on the leading edge of climate policy in the U.S.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington. The Air Quality Program’s vision is clean, healthy air and climate for all of Washington. One of our goals is to inform decisions, and raise public awareness and engagement by providing accurate and timely information on ambient air pollution and its impacts.

Protecting Washington State’s environment for current and future generations is what we do every day at Ecology. We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embraces the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.

We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with an initial screening date of March 11, 2022. In order to be considered for initial screening, please submit an application on or before March 10, 2022. The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

What makes this role unique?

This position provides a unique opportunity for someone with strong organizational and data analysis skills to put them to work to slow down climate change. The Clean Fuels Program is one of Washington’s flagship policies to fight climate change and meet its mandatory greenhouse gas emissions limits. The program will generate a significant amount of data, including fuel transaction reports, reports on how fuels are made, and credit transaction reports, among others. We are looking for someone who can turn these data into insights. Because the program is still being developed, you will have significant influence over how we set up our reporting system, how we use data, and what our library of support documents looks like.

In this role, you will have the greatest visibility into the day-to-day operation of the program and will be responsible for identifying potential issues like fraud or double-counting, fuel supply issues, or credit price swings. You will also monitor how well the program is serving overburdened communities. When necessary, the Program Analyst will recommend policy solutions to address these challenges.

What you will do:

Oversee the submission and verification of fuel and credit transaction reports. Support and assist program participants with the submission process and make sure the data we collect are of high quality.

Produce monthly and annual data reports. Serve as the primary point of contact for data and analysis requests.

Work with IT staff and stakeholders to develop and maintain the IT platform for reporting and credit trading. Identify and solve problems as they arise.

Develop and maintain a reporting desk manual and other support documents.

Track fuel markets, electric vehicle charging, and credit markets in Washington and neighboring states. Identify cases of potential fraud or double-counting.

Monitor program data, news, and data from other states and provinces to predict future swings in the credit price. Recommend policy options, if needed, to stabilize the market.

Provide research and data analysis to support outreach activities, enforcement, and fuel pathway application review.

Seek to maximize equity and environmental justice in the operation of the Clean Fuel Standard program. Provide research and analysis to support efforts to improve equity and better serve overburdened communities.

Required Qualifications:

Experience for both required and desired qualifications can be gained through various combinations of formal professional employment, educational and volunteer experience. See below for how you may qualify.

The goal class for this position is Environmental Specialist 4 (ES4). We will consider applicants who meet the requirements for the Environmental Specialist 2, 3, & 4 levels. If the finalist meets the requirements for the ES2 or ES3 level, then they will be placed into a training program to become an ES4 within a specified period of time.

Environmental Specialist 2 (Salary Range 45: $3,535-$4,627 Monthly)

A total of Five (5) years of experience and/or education as described below:

Professional level Experience in: Environmental analysis, policy, or planning. Experience may include: Data collection or analysis for a research project, policy work in a legislative office or state agency, and writing technical reports.

Education: Involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, data science, engineering, environmental planning or other allied field.

See chart below for a list of ways to qualify for this position:

Possible Combinations. College credit hours or degree. Years of professional level experience. Combination 1 No college credit hours or degree 5 years of experience Combination 2 I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 4 years of experience Combination 3 I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 3 years of experience Combination 4 I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 2 years of experience Combination 5 A Bachelor’s Degree 1 years of experience Combination 6 A Master’s Degree 0 years of experience

Environmental Specialist 3 (Salary Range 49: $3887-$5102 Monthly)

A total of Six (6) years of experience and/or education as described below:

Professional level Experience in: Environmental analysis, policy, or planning. Experience may include: Data collection or analysis for a research project, policy work in a legislative office or state agency, and writing technical reports.

Education: Involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, data science, engineering, environmental planning or other allied field.

See chart below for a list of ways to qualify for this position:

Possible Combinations. College credit hours or degree. Years of professional level experience. Combination 1 No college credit hours or degree 6 years of experience Combination 2 I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 5 years of experience Combination 3 I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 4 years of experience Combination 4 I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 3 years of experience Combination 5 A Bachelor’s Degree 2 years of experience Combination 6 A Master’s Degree 1 years of experience Combination 7 A Ph.D. 0 years of experience

Environmental Specialist 4 (goal class) (Salary Range 55: $4509-$5913 Monthly)

A total of Nine (9) years of experience and/or education as described below:

Professional level Experience in: Environmental analysis, policy, or planning. Experience may include: Data collection or analysis for a research project, policy work in a legislative office or state agency, and writing technical reports.

Education: Involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, data science, engineering, environmental planning or other allied field.

See chart below for a list of ways to qualify for this position:

Possible Combinations. College credit hours or degree. Years of professional level experience. Combination 1 No college credit hours or degree 9 years of experience Combination 2 I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 8 years of experience Combination 3 I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 7 years of experience Combination 4 I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 6 years of experience Combination 5 A Bachelor’s Degree 5 years of experience Combination 6 A Master’s Degree 3 years of experience Combination 7 A Ph.D. 2 years of experience

OR

Two years of experience as an Environmental Specialist 3 at the Department of Ecology.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Experience with transportation policy, transportation fuels, or zero emissions vehicles

Experience providing customer support and writing support documents

Experience with the Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) Model

Understanding of the tools and principles of environmental justice

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Ecology seeks diverse applicants: We view diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect through a broad lens including race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, military background, language, education, life experience, physical disability, neurodiversity, and intersectional identities. Qualified candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

