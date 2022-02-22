Experts fear carbon finance stand-off amid vague UN Article 6 guidance

Investments in carbon-cutting projects worldwide risk being delayed amid a lack of guidance on how countries should adjust for carbon credits generated on their territories, experts told an online panel on Tuesday.