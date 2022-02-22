The European Commission aims to oblige big companies to align their supply chains with 1.5C global warming limits, according to a draft bill set to be unveiled on Wednesday that could have an impact far beyond the bloc’s borders and even spur corporate demand for carbon credits.
EU seeks to force large companies to check suppliers’ climate credentials -leaked draft
