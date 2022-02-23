An intergovernmental organisation that works with host countries on low-carbon development aims to secure its first Paris-compliant deal for an internationally transferred mitigation outcome (ITMO) by the end of 2022 from one of its 12 projects, a senior director told Carbon Pulse.
INTERVIEW: Intergovernmental body targets first Paris emissions trade deal by year-end
An intergovernmental organisation that works with host countries on low-carbon development aims to secure its first Paris-compliant deal for an internationally transferred mitigation outcome (ITMO) by the end of 2022 from one of its 12 projects, a senior director told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.