Managing Director, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Managing Director

Location: Flexible: Remote Worldwide (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: CEO

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of programs, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for an Managing Director to oversee all of Verra’s internal operations and make sure all Verra teams are integrated and operating at peak performance.

A day at Verra might include…

Meeting with members of the Executive Management Team (EMT) to ensure effective delegation of tasks and accountability for performance, as well as coordination across Verra’s teams, including Finance Innovations, Information Technology, Legal, Operations, Program Management, Policy & Markets, and Talent Management.

Checking in with the CEO to identify priority areas for implementation and provide strategic advice regarding ongoing integration of systems and the evolution of the organizational structure and reporting lines.

Reviewing and finalizing decision memos to be submitted for consideration by the Board of Directors.

Reviewing financial projections to inform Verra’s long-term strategy.

Compiling and drafting Verra’s Risk Register, which is presented to the Board of Directors on an annual basis but requires continuous monitoring and assessment.

Working with relevant staff to assess and drive adoption of new technology solutions designed to support various aspects of the organization.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Supervising and supporting members of the EMT to improve operational efficiencies, ensure coordination across teams, capture opportunities and address risks.

Providing advice to the CEO in his work with the Board of Directors and outside stakeholders, especially in respect of the timing and implementation status of operational initiatives.

Building a strong team that ensures responsibilities cascade downward in a logical manner that nurtures, empowers and motivates staff.

Helping to design organizational strategic initiatives and ensure their successful execution.

Reviewing forecasting exercises conducted by relevant teams (e.g., Finance, Program) and ensuring the allocation of resources to achieve annual goals.

Analyzing the implications of new programs and initiatives and planning for them accordingly.

Providing direction for the establishment and monitoring of programmatic and operational goals and metrics to monitor progress.

Reviewing organizational policies developed by functional teams (e.g., that reinforce desired culture) to ensure they are designed appropriately and are aligned with organizational objectives.

You bring with you…

At least 20 years of relevant professional experience, with at least five years serving in an executive role.

Demonstrated experience integrating various workstreams in a rapidly growing organization operating in an evolving and complex environment, including the deployment of business systems and processes to streamline and enhance organizational performance.

Solid leadership, management and people skills, as exemplified by a proven track record of mentorship, team development, and organizational culture-building.

Demonstrated skill as a first principles thinker who can identify and fix the root cause of problems.

Demonstrated understanding of climate change mitigation, carbon crediting programs/standards, sustainability science, and/or the Sustainable Development Goals would be advantageous.

Cultural awareness with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A university degree; an MBA or other relevant postgraduate degree, including additional certifications (e.g., project management) would be advantageous.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other UN languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Strengthening an organization that plays a pivotal role in a growing market driving billions of private and public investment dollars into real climate action and measurable sustainable development outcomes.

Working at the cutting edge of climate and sustainable development finance.

Helping to consolidate Verra’s role as an established leader in its sector.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals constantly looking for ways to fight climate change and promote sustainable development.

You will know you are successful, if…

The CEO has more time to work with the Board of Directors and on external outreach on behalf of the organization.

The management, transparency and effectiveness of Verra’s operations are optimized, as exemplified by codified business processes, clear decision-making pathways, and effective integration of the various workstreams.

Your team] is performing at a high level and is continuously improving the performance of the teams they lead.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization for climate action and sustainable development.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is USD $255,00 – $272,000. We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.