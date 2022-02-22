Chief Communications Officer, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Chief Communications Officer

Location: Remote with substantial overlap with US (United States) business hours

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value. Verra manages a portfolio of programs, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,750 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,750 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Chief Communications Officer leads the team responsible for developing, executing, and refining all aspects of Verra’s communications, including the establishment of positive narratives about the work that we do, the development of authoritative responses to criticisms, and the effective and efficient administration of all communications workflows.

A day at Verra might include…

Presiding at a meeting of your team to review ongoing communications activities, to assign responsibilities, and to monitor progress.

Finalizing a request for proposals for external assistance to design and implement a major new communications initiative.

Engaging with your colleagues on Verra’s executive management team about the nature of Verra’s response to breaking news.

Providing final and authoritative judgment on the wording of a news release, following close consultation with relevant staff.

Engaging with a business process specialist to identify how to streamline and optimize the performance of activities conducted by your team.

Specific functions you will be responsible for!

Leading a team of communications professionals, including consultants.

Leading the development of an integrated communications strategy for Verra, which could include specific sub-strategies for each of our certification programs, to influence media and public narratives and to build Verra’s brand.

Providing authoritative oversight over the editorial quality of all of Verra’s outputs.

Identifying the nature, objectives, and audiences of materials aimed at helping Verra to achieve its communications objectives.

Providing direction to Board members and staff members about means of educating the media about environmental and social markets, particularly carbon offsetting and sustainable development.

Overseeing Verra’s website and ensuring that it is always up-to-date and is accessible and useful to viewers.

Developing and implementing social media strategies.

Developing and managing the communications budget.

Identifying and mitigating communications-related risks.

What will you bring?

At least 15 years of work experience leading impactful, high-quality communications strategies.

Demonstrated technical familiarity with environmental and social markets such as carbon markets, carbon crediting, and offsetting, ideally gained through a series of in-depth assignments and/or work experience over multiple years in this field.

Experience effectively leading staff, strategic partnerships, and budgets.

A vision for and experience managing a broad, multi-tiered, multimedia communications portfolio.

Demonstrated familiarity with, and devotion to, high editorial standards.

A record of accomplishment of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with and among a diverse group of people, and a good network with press and other influencers.

A proven ability to drive positive narratives across multiple media platforms.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Building a strong communications team that proactively drives the narrative throughout the arenas in which Verra operates.

Crafting a compelling narrative and ensuring the development of a robust and diverse portfolio of materials about Verra and its work.

Collaborating closely with a group of highly committed professionals to drive finance to effective climate and sustainable development solutions around the world.

How will you know you are successful?

Verra is perceived as a leader in administering environmental and social crediting programs, and there is a cohesive and externally recognized narrative around the mission of the organization.

The communications team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams in the organization to deliver high-quality work products.

Verra senior staff are regularly consulted, which is reinforced by stronger contributions to evolving dialogues in the areas we work in, being quoted or appearing in various media outlets, and having prominent speaking roles at influential conferences.

The narrative in leading journals and other news outlets surrounding carbon offsetting is more informed and accurate, and thus more supportive of the work Verra does.

Verra’s communications strategies are implemented optimally, in a timely fashion, and within budget.

You will join a team …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is US$194,321-$207,276. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter setting out your understanding of the context in which Verra operates and its high-level communications opportunities and challenges (maximum one page)

Resume/CV (maximum two pages)

Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us