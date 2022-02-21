Carbon Projects Implementation Senior Associate, GE Gas Power – Various Locations

Job Description Summary

GE is committed to helping the world achieve its decarbonization goals. GE has created an internal structure that is focused on capturing the latest learnings across the globe to develop the most cost effective and efficient pathway to decarbonizing the Energy industry.

Roles and Responsibilities

Define the carbon project development activities in the sectorial scope for Power Generation and identified industrial segments

Take lead in defining project entity design working closely with finance teams to establish rules & boundaries towards emission reduction claims

Develop guidelines for preparation of project design documents (PDDs) , monitoring reports, feasibility reports and estimation of emission reductions from CCS & DAC projects under identified carbon credit standards

Support project design strategy leveraging in-depth knowledge of carbon tax, carbon incentives across relevant geographies, their markets and associated process and standards

Define and establish due diligence plan for validation and verification steps of project activity

Support the partnership team in developing strategy and planning with specific actions pertaining partners scope and obligations needed for carbon projects.

Identify slate of designated operational entities (DOEs) and define engagement plan

Develop a detailed and extensive work plan templates and rule-books for each assigned project activity describing the objectives, goals, and responsibilities for the project

Provide technical input to newly sourced opportunities

Estimate greenhouse gas mitigation CCS projects under identified standards and methodologies

Collaborate with the Policy, Partnerships, Consulting and Solution teams to reflect external feedback for streamlining and/or strengthening requirements and procedures

Required Qualifications

Masters Degree in Carbon Management, Engineering or Climate Change from an accredited college or university and/or equivalent work experience in climate change mitigation sector focused on validation / verification of carbon projects

Ability and willingness to travel up to 20% internationally and domestically

Desired Characteristics

Hands on experience and in-depth knowledge of carbon project life cycle under different carbon mechanisms & standards across relevant geographies

Experience of projects in different sectoral scopes like renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, fuel switch projects in different manufacturing industries.

Technical product knowledge of power generation equipment and energy market financial structures

Demonstrated ability to create new work processes across multiple business/organizational entities

Demonstrated ability to drive to clear, concise outcomes

Team Worker with strong interpersonal and leadership skills, positive attitude and target oriented

Executive oral and written communication and presentation skills

Effective negotiation and problem-solving skills with proven ability to work through difficult situations

Experience working in a global matrixed environment

Innovative, open minded and collaborative

Strong analytical and organizational skills

Six Sigma Green Belt or LEAN skillset

As a federal government contractor, GE requires U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an employee is in a state where this requirement is temporarily paused for federal contractors. Proof of vaccination will be required.

Relocation Assistance Provided: No

