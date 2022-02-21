Carbon Pricing & Forecasting Lead, GE Gas Power – Various Locations

Job Description Summary

GE is committed to helping the world achieve its decarbonization goals. GE has created an internal structure that is focused on capturing the latest learnings across the globe to develop the most cost effective and efficient pathway to decarbonizing the Energy industry.

Job Description

Roles and Responsibilities

•Serve as the expert on carbon pricing , leading forecasting and analysis working closely with cross functional teams to generate pricing intelligence to position carbon solutions

•Build carbon price forecasting models and analytical framework that includes supply/demand balances, financial and physical flows, and regulation/policy parameters working in close co-ordination with policy analysis and carbon solutions consulting functions to model and forecast price scenarios and its market impact

•Identify prevailing market dynamics and formulate strategies to monetize market opportunities in both short and long-term time horizons

•Analyze and forecast developments in global carbon markets, identifying trends and price drivers and responding quickly to the market & regulatory events to produce data-driven analysis

•Be a single point of contact providing inputs to commercial deal constructs and discussions , delivering customer & market centric approach in this area

Required Qualifications

•University degree in mathematics, engineering or finance with strong experience in the field of price modeling and forecasting in carbon or energy markets

•Experience in building models, analyzing drivers of supply/demand and extracting commercial value and insight from these models

•Exposure to carbon, power, gas and/or hydrogen markets

•Ability to convey analysis and insights in an impactful manner to stakeholders in the organization

•Experience in carbon markets, either compliance or voluntary as well as experience in various abatement technologies like carbon capture & storage or similar industrial solutions

Excellent research and writing abilities, with experience of both qualitative and quantitative analysis and a proven track record of delivering detailed analytical content on carbon markets

Desired Characteristics

Hands on experience and in-depth knowledge of carbon project life cycle under different carbon mechanisms & standards across relevant geographies

Experience of projects in different sectoral scopes like renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, fuel switch projects in different manufacturing industries.

Technical product knowledge of power generation equipment and energy market financial structures

Demonstrated ability to create new work processes across multiple business/organizational entities

Demonstrated ability to drive to clear, concise outcomes

Team Worker with strong interpersonal and leadership skills, positive attitude and target oriented

Executive oral and written communication and presentation skills

Effective negotiation and problem-solving skills with proven ability to work through difficult situations

Experience working in a global matrixed environment

Innovative, open minded and collaborative

Strong analytical and organizational skills

