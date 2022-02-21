Carbon Offset Lead, General Motors – Warren, Michigan

Job Description

The ideal candidate has an analytical and strategic mind with a background in carbon offsets and environmental and climate policy and sciences.

This is your opportunity to grow into and contribute to some of the most prominent and important themes of our age: climate change and sustainability

Seeking a strategic thinker that understands the complexities of carbon offsets.

This individual will be expected to take what they know about carbon offsets and turn that into an actionable strategy through pricing, partnership, and strategic initiatives.

The Carbon offset lead will work with our finance, policy, manufacturing, commercial and technology teams to determine and align sustainable strategies for purchasing/selling in specific carbon markets with the overall goal of being carbon neutral.

Responsibilities:

* Subject matter expert on carbon offsets: reductions, avoidance, and removals

* Subject matter expert on carbon neutral and net zero targets

* Analyze carbon markets to develop an actionable strategy related to cost and availability

* Support finance to further develop GM’s use of internal price on carbon in our operations, supply chain, and product development groups

* Subject matter expert on carbon credit requirements and accounting

* Assist in developing further carbon tracking procedures

Required:

* Bachelor’s degree in social, economic and/or environmental related programs (economics, social sciences, climate and environmental sciences, geography, etc)

* Experience with carbon offsets

* Understanding of Science-Based Targets requirements and The Greenhouse Gas Protocol

* Basic knowledge of carbon emissions methodologies (e.g., energy efficiency, abatement, renewable energy)

* Proficiency with Microsoft Office tools

* Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills

* Strong time and project management skills

* Fast learner, capable of quickly gaining domain expertise in the highly complex climate and sustainability markets

* Clear analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to envision and propose new and creative ways to solutions

* Passion for technology and issues related to climate and sustainability markets

* Ability to work well with teams in a collaborative way

* Exceptional business and technical communication in English, verbal and written

Additional Job Description Preferred:

* Experience performing fundamental analysis of carbon offset projects

* Expert knowledge of carbon emissions

* Experience with compliance carbon markets

* Experience with Science Based Targets

* Master’s degree in social, economic and/or environmental related programs (economics, social sciences, climate and environmental sciences, geography, etc)

About GM

Our vision is a world with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion and we embrace the responsibility to lead the change that will make our world better, safer and more equitable for all.

Why Join Us

We aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world. We believe we all must make a choice every day – individually and collectively – to drive meaningful change through our words, our deeds and our culture.

Our Work

Appropriately philosophy supports our foundation of inclusion and provides employees the flexibility to work where they can have the greatest impact on achieving our goals, dependent on role needs. Every day, we want every employee, no matter their background, ethnicity, preferences, or location, to feel they belong to one General Motors team.

Benefits

Overview

The goal of the General Motors total rewards program is to support the health and well-being of you and your family. Our comprehensive compensation plan incudes, the following benefits, in addition to many others:

* Paid time off including vacation days, holidays, and parental leave for mothers, fathers and adoptive parents;

* Healthcare (including a triple tax advantaged health savings account and wellness incentive), dental, vision and life insurance plans to cover you and your family;

* Company and matching contributions to 401K savings plan to help you save for retirement;

* Global recognition program for peers and leaders to recognize and be recognized for results and behaviors that reflect our company values;

* Tuition assistance and student loan refinancing;

* Discount on GM vehicles for you, your family and friends. Diversity Information General Motors is committed to being a workplace that is not only free of discrimination, but one that genuinely fosters inclusion and belonging.

We strongly believe that workforce diversity creates an environment in which our employees can thrive and develop better products for our customers. We understand and embrace the variety through which people gain experiences whether through professional, personal, educational, or volunteer opportunities.GM is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage interested candidates to review the key responsibilities and qualifications and apply for any positions that match your skills and capabilities.

