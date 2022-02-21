Product Manager, SustainCERT – Ideally Luxembourg/Amsterdam

Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility.

We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

SustainCERT is based in Luxembourg but this position is ideally based in Luxembourg or Amsterdam.

ABOUT THE POSITION

SustainCERT is transitioning to a Software as a Services (Saas) company. Part of the transition includes the creation of a Product Management Unit, which is responsible for evaluating opportunities and determining what software gets built and delivered to customers.

As a Product Manager you will work closely with cross-functional agile team of engineers, designers and other cross-functional player to make sure we conceptualise, develop and deliver best-in-class digital experiences. You will have cutting edge tools and technology at your disposal. You will enable rapid, high quality development by owning and driving your products, collaborating with Technical Product Owners and their teams to iteratively build a next-generation product platform for SustainCERT.

The focus of this position is to drive user-centric development of the SustainCERT software platform and products, collaborating with the go-to-market teams and subject-matter-experts to orchestrate the process whereby customer and market intelligence feed into product discovery and backlog. You will have or develop deep knowledge of actual users and customers. You will strive to practically understand the users’ needs, pain points and preferences. You will also develop a set of user centric tools (JTBD, customer archetype, user journey, user testing, research and interviews) to efficiently make the voice of the user heard in product discovery (choosing the right problems to solve, in what measure), in the context of delivery (unlocking value rhythmically and rapidly). You will work closely with Technical Product Owners on product backlog and with UX design to create world class user experience.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

This role will require capabilities in three realms–

Building the Right Thing

– Deep knowledge of carbon market and industry, or a significant laypersons passion and knowledge for the subject-matter, with a committed curiosity to climb the learning curve

– Work closely with the Business Development manager on the Go To Market Strategy, value proposition, and pricing

– Identify future potential of your products and generate excitement for your teams, customers and business network through an in-depth understanding of customer and partner needs

– Lead the user centric approach to product discovery and backlog through user research, testing and interviews

– Evaluate opportunities to increase value for users and improve user experience

– Create user-centric business requirements that feed into product backlog, using the “language of value” framework– inputs, outputs, outcomes and impact.

– Identify and monitor OKRs/KPIs and use them as cornerstones for team focus and priorities

Building the Thing Right

– Organize priorities and strategic de-scoping to achieve rapid feedback cycles by owning and managing your roadmap and product backlog

– Collaborate with the Technology Team to co- drive an ongoing significant re-architecture and re-platforming programme for the company.

– Collaborate with the Technology Team to design and implement build-measure-learn rituals and rhythms that improve efficacy.

Leadership

– Ensure that product strategy and vision is efficiently communicated and effectively executed, both influences and is influenced by the business strategy

– Own the macro-product backlog in collaboration with the technical product owners of individual scrum/kanban teams

– Contribute to and support the evolution of the emergent cross-functional product function and culture at SustainCERT.

QUALIFICATIONS

At least five (5) years of product management experience, including:

o Experience in software products environment, ideally a start-up or growth-stage company using agile development methodologies (Scrum and Kanban)

o Significant experience in requirements analysis and collecting technical specifications

o Significant experience in B2B and B2B2C product-market fit explorations, with strong customer research and interaction chops.

o Significant knowledge of excellence in technical project management of software projects

o A passion for understanding technology combined with an entrepreneurial spirit

o Past experience with working with and productising back-end integrations incl. events and/or RESTful web services.

o Experience and/or pointed curiosity about related products and go-to-market strategies.

o Experience and/or pointed curiosity on the subject-matter, and commitment to ongoing levelling up of that knowledge in collaboration with SMEs.

o Experience in storytelling, communicating concepts and ideas to all levels of stakeholders

o Very good communication skills in English and an excellent team player

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Candidates will not be notified unless selected for an interview.

Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave).