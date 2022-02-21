Carbon Farming Business Development Specialist, Elders – Adelaide

• Competitive salary + opportunity for annual incentive

• Being able to work and learn amongst some of the best experts in the industry

• Flexibility + access to professional development + uniform allowance

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Carbon Farming Business Development Specialist role will support the Elders business strategy deliver and expand the Elders carbon farming service offering to the Australian agricultural industry. Reporting to the Head of the Thomas Elder Institute, this position will form a pivotal role in the Carbon Farming team, which supports clients to plan and execute Emission Reduction Fund registered carbon farming projects. The position will be responsible for the management of promotion, marketing, training and logistics associated with the Carbon farming service offering. The position will work closely with the Carbon Farming Technical Manager and the broader Elders Technical Services team. The position will run for a period of two years (until November 2023) with the scope for extension of the tenure subject to successful performance.

WHAT WILL I DO?

As the Carbon Farming Business Development Specialist you will:

• Serve as a “front of house”, representing Elders Carbon Farming offering at industry and Elders network events

• Work closely with Elders Technical Services to plan network training and engagement

• Work with the Carbon Farming Technical Manager to execute processes to manage enquiries and carbon farming project applications

• Work with the Head of the Thomas Elder Institute, Elders Technical Services management and the Elders Sustainability team to assess new and emerging opportunities in the Carbon Farming sector.

WHO AM I?

To succeed at Elders, you will:

• Hold a Cert IV in Business operations or equivalent, with additional qualifications in Agronomy or Soil science preferable

• Have a thorough understanding of the Australian Carbon Farming Initiative and the Emissions Reduction Fund

• Have experience in implementing registered Carbon Farming projects in Australia

• Understand the regulatory requirements of Carbon Farming Initiatives in Australia

• Have a practical understanding of Australian Agricultural systems and the management practices that lead to sequestration of carbon and/or abatement of emissions.

• Have experience in project management

• Possess excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Have excellent computer skills (particularly MS office applications)

• Be self-motivated and demonstrate initiative

WHAT WILL I GET IN RETURN?

We will provide you with:

• Training and professional development

• Flexible working arrangements that promote a positive and healthy work-life balance

• Access to discounts and offers from our partners and suppliers

• Leave for all of life’s reasons (annual, volunteering, paid parental, personal leave)

• Ongoing access to family-friendly health and wellbeing support

• Access to an expansive network of agribusiness specialists to draw upon – there will always be someone in a pink shirt ready to lend a hand

We invest in our staff to ensure everyone who joins Elders is set up to succeed, from training and conferences to industry experts well within your reach offering support and guidance. We want you to thrive and be proud to put on the pink shirt. When you join the Elders team, you have the backing of an iconic Australian agricultural brand and a team of passionate individuals supporting and challenging you on your journey.

Applications close on 16 March 2022.

