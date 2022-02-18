Emitters in the WCI cap-and-trade programme decreased their net short California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position prior to the Q1 auction this week, while financial players kept their holdings largely the same, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI compliance entities add allowances before WCI auction, speculators hold firm
