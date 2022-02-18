US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending February 18, 2022

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including the second consecutive failure of a New Mexico LCFS bill, and efforts in Washington’s transportation budget proposal to overcome a lawsuit against the state’s LCFS implementation.