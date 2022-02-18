The Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau (LRB) this week asked a state court to deny the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) petition to compel it to publish the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, claiming the request is unconstitutional and untimely.
Pennsylvania legislative office counters DEP legal petition to publish RGGI regulation
