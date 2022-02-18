Carbon Offset Project Development Manager, Carbon Royalty Corp. – Flexible Location

Summary

Carbon Royalty Corp. (CRC) is seeking a Carbon Offset Project Development Manager to provide detailed insight and consultation on the development process for high-quality carbon offset projects. The Carbon Offset Project Development Manager would have a strategic role and work in collaboration with CRC’s dynamic Project Development and Innovation Team, providing technical feasibility support on prospective carbon projects, while also assisting in developing new areas of project development growth.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide technical feasibility support for all current and prospective carbon projects

Conduct thorough document review and due diligence of current and prospective carbon projects in order to provide adequate quality assurance and quality control

Understand challenges with existing carbon development project types and coordinate with Project Development and Innovation team to de-risk projects

Closely follow the evolving updates and developments of the carbon registries and communicating the changes to the Project Development and Innovation Team

Potentially travel internationally to assess current and potential carbon development projects

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or higher in forestry, natural resource management or environmental sciences

Over 5 years of experience managing or evaluating complex AFOLU carbon projects

Advanced knowledge of forestmanagement, land use change, carbon dynamics and issues around the science of climate change and climate policy

Strong experience with carbon quantification and yield modelling across multiple geographic jurisdictions and project types

Strong understanding of the current carbon standards, protocols, verification and validation methodologies from the leading carbon offset registries, including Verra (VCS), Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry (ACR), and Climate Action Reserve (CAR)

Location and method of application

Location : CRC has flexibility regarding location. Current team members based Western Canada

Application : please email AMBER BROWN, PRESIDENT CARBON ROYALTY, ab@carbonroyalty.com



Carbon Royalty Corporation (CRC)

Headquartered in Calgary Alberta (Canada), Carbon Royalty Corp. (CRC) is an equal opportunities employer, priding itself on its strong moral principles and collaborative workplace environment. CRC is seeking to be the premium carbon investment vehicle by delivering a low-risk, diversified and high-quality portfolio of carbon credits across multiple global jurisdictions with top tier counterparties. The company targets a flexible and diversified investment approach by allocating capital to credible carbon development projects, in return for either a royalty, carbon stream, offtake agreement or equity investment. The company also seeks to diversify its carbon portfolio through geographic and product diversification, obtaining exposure to both voluntary offsets and compliance credits, while also deploying capital across multiple geographic regions.