Manager, Market Development, Family Forest Carbon Program, American Forest Foundation – Washington DC

Organization Overview

Our mission is to deliver meaningful conservation impact through the empowerment of family forest owners. We create measurable and verifiable impact on some of America’s most pressing conservation challenges.

AFF sees a future in which we overcome our most pressing conservation challenges by working together with family forest landowners, conservationists, corporations, and policymakers. Together, we’re decreasing carbon in our atmosphere, cleaning our air and water, protecting wildlife habitat, supporting rural communities, providing sustainable wood supplies, mitigating devastating wildfires, and supporting local economies. And every time the vital contributions of family forest landowners and their forests are valued and supported, we get one step closer to making that future a reality. But that future is only possible with your participation …

Position Overview

The American Forest Foundation (AFF) seeks a highly motivated candidate to join the Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP) Team. Individuals and families own 36% of America’s forests – more than any other ownership group – and are critical to unlocking U.S. forests as a Natural Climate Solution. Were 20% of these lands to implement management activities that improved carbon sequestration and storage by 2030, an additional 2 gigatons of CO2e would be sequestered and stored over the balance of the century.

An innovative collaboration between AFF and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) aims to realize a vision wherein family-owned woodlands can successfully access revenue from carbon markets for stewardship activities. Previously, high costs of inventory and monitoring coupled with program requirements provided too significant a burden for small landowners to participate at scale. The FFCP relies on a new, cutting-edge Improved Forest Management (IFM) carbon accounting methodology which informs a landscape-scale, performance-based approach.

AFF is seeking a mission driven business development professional to help scale the FFCP market development operations. The goal of the manager will be to cultivate, grow and deliver new long-term carbon purchase agreements with range of buyers in the Voluntary Carbon Market. Your contributions will play a catalytic role in scaling of the FFCP.

The candidate must be able to work both autonomously and collaboratively in an effort to partner with leading carbon buyers in the Voluntary Carbon Market. The successful candidate will be an integral part of the team and have the opportunity to develop and lead key responsibilities within the FFCP Market Development Strategy. Additionally, the manager will collaborate other internal AFF departments and teams to grow the FFCP brand and leadership position within the Voluntary Carbon Market.

If successful, the candidate will have the opportunity to grow and innovate within their role and beyond as the Family Forest Carbon Program expands. The FFCP Market Development Manager will report directly to the FFCP Manager of Market Development.

What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

You have a unique opportunity to contribute to something new, innovative, and highly impactful as we expand the Family Forest Carbon Program

Daily, you will work with amazing colleagues, partners, and clients to tackle some of the most pressing climate challenges and contribute to the innovation of the Voluntary Carbon Market.

You will do meaningful work and have fun doing it.

You can put your business development and sales experience to work and help scale the FFCP.

Your contributions and leadership will be appreciated. Our staff is passionate, dedicated, and good at what they do and will be deeply appreciative of your efforts to create and preserve an environment that is both fun and fair.

We offer a flexible work environment that respects your life outside of work.

Salary is commensurate with experience.

AFF offers a comprehensive and very competitive benefits package.

The ideal candidate can be based in our Washington, DC national headquarters or home-based anywhere in the US with the ability to work remotely.

Your First Year

At the end of your first year, you would know that you had been successful if you could look back and see that you had accomplished the following:

You immersed yourself in the culture and mission of the organization, developed a broad understanding of how we work, and now have a firm understanding of AFF’s long-term goals

You are confident in your role and able to contribute to the success of the Family Forest Carbon Program by identifying, qualifying, and contracting with new carbon buyers

Taking a lead role in the development of proposals and presentations, specific to your prospects and the value proposition of the FFCP

You are collaborating with team members to identify, plan and build new initiatives alignment with the FFCP Market Development Strategy

You have had fun and feel empowered by your work and the collective missions of the Family Forest Carbon Program

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in business, marketing, entrepreneurship, or related field preferred.

Required specific experience:

At least 3 years of business development experience

Successful track record in B2B sales and negotiation, preferably with impact focused products

Working experience with outbound and inbound sales strategies

Proven ability to manage both an existing sales pipeline, and identify and nurture new prospects through the sales pipeline

Proven ability to identify trends in customer needs and develop strategies/proposals accordingly

Proven ability to identify and build short, medium, and long-term sales pipeline in accordance with targets

Experience working with CRM platforms, preferably HubSpot

Experience in corporate sustainability, climate and/or ecosystem services is a plus but not required

Required Skills and Competencies:

Ability to adapt based on what is learned through experience

Ability to act both independently and as part of a team

Strong initiative; with tenacity, resilience, and high energy

Ability to thrive in a collaborative environment

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with a wide variety of constituencies, including co-workers, business and community leaders, partners, donors, board members, volunteers, public officials, and the public at large, in a wide variety of settings

Results oriented and a keen understanding of the steps necessary to achieve goals on deadline and within budget

Excellent organizational skills with attention to detail and the ability to effectively plan and problem solve

Time management skills, with the ability to prioritize, coordinate and manage multiple priorities

Ability and willingness to travel as needed

We are committed to creating a diverse work environment and proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law.

For more information on the American Forest Foundation, please submit your resume and cover letter at www.forestfoundation.org. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as interviews will be conducted as resumes are received. To apply, please follow links.

