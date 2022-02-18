Asia Pacific > India launches green hydrogen policy to boost decarbonisation, energy security

India’s power ministry released a green hydrogen policy this week, outlining a raft of incentives in the first detailed plan to kickstart hydrogen production from renewables since the announcement of a “national hydrogen mission” by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi  in August last year.

