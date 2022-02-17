A Parisian carbon offset developer and agroforestry company is aiming to invest $500 million over the next six years in nature-based operations, with financial backing from two French multinationals helping get the new endeavour off the ground.
New nature-based offset developer aims for 40 Mt of mitigation over next two decades
A Parisian carbon offset developer and agroforestry company is aiming to invest $500 million over the next six years in nature-based operations, with financial backing from two French multinationals helping get the new endeavour off the ground.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.