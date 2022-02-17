VP/MD, Carbon and Environmental Product Strategist, Macro Commodities Research, Goldman Sachs – London

GOLDMAN SACHS, GLOBAL INVESTMENT RESEARCH

Macro Commodities Research, Carbon and Environmental Product Strategist, VP/MD, London

From macroeconomic forecasts to individual stock analysis, our team develops tools and insights to help shape investment strategies for clients and the firm. Our analysts work on client-focused research in the equity, fixed-income, currency, and commodities markets, mining big data that enters markets around the world each day to identify game-changing insights. You’ll be part of a team that is intellectually curious, creative, analytical, and passionate about performing market research.

Goldman Sachs is looking to hire an experienced individual with a strong knowledge of environmental and carbon markets as well as with robust analytical skills to join the Commodities Research team in our Global Investment Research (GIR) division.

This is a full-time position at either the Vice President/Executive Director or Managing Director level, depending on the level of experience, to be based in London. This individual will help launch the research coverage of Environmental and Carbon markets in Europe, the US and globally, conducting research on market dynamics, policy initiatives and rulemaking as well as to develop quantitative forecasting models of demand, supply and prices.

Our team conducts research on energy market dynamics in the context of the ongoing energy transition, corporate risk management as well as short and long-term commodity investment strategies, with existing coverage of the oil, gas and power markets.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES

Generate unique and analytical thematic research on carbon and environmental markets

Monitor and analyze policy initiatives and rulemaking

Build and maintain forecasting models, develop analyses

Write research publication to be published on GIR’s research portal

Communicate commodities views with sales, trading and external clients (investors and corporates)

Participate in regulatory, industry and advocacy organizations proceedings

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

PhD or Master’s in economics or MPA/MPP with extensive experience in macroeconomic research OR

At least 7 years’ relevant work experience in commodities or environmental market research working either within an investment bank, consultant, energy company, regulatory agency or commodities trade house or think tank providing market views, forecasts and recommendations or investment strategies

A public policy background and/or strong relationships with policy makers

An enthusiastic researcher/model builder with strong quantitative and analytical background

A proven capability for original and thought-provoking research

Strong interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills and ability to interact with global stakeholders

Ability to work in a team-based environment and adapt to a dynamic and changing organization

