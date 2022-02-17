German citizens should already get rebate payments from the country’s carbon pricing on buildings and road transport rather than the government’s pledged 2026 start to its ‘Klimageld’ social compensation mechanism, according to an NGO-commissioned report published on Thursday.
German NGOs urge quicker start to carbon pricing-linked citizen payments
German citizens should already get rebate payments from the country's carbon pricing on buildings and road transport rather than the government's pledged 2026 start to its ‘Klimageld’ social compensation mechanism, according to an NGO-commissioned report published on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.