Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price softens further as more projects complete ERF contracts

Published 10:26 on February 17, 2022 / Last updated at 10:26 on February 17, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The spot price for Australian carbon credits has come down a little further over the past week with available supply on the upswing, while two more projects have completed contracts with the government to supply a combined 1.1 million offsets.