The spot price for Australian carbon credits has come down a little further over the past week with available supply on the upswing, while two more projects have completed contracts with the government to supply a combined 1.1 million offsets.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price softens further as more projects complete ERF contracts
The spot price for Australian carbon credits has come down a little further over the past week with available supply on the upswing, while two more projects have completed contracts with the government to supply a combined 1.1 million offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.