Power player accelerates Australia’s coal exit momentum with early closure of 2.9 GW plant

Published 04:29 on February 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:29 on February 17, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian power and gas company Origin Energy on Thursday announced the early closure of the 2.9 GW Eraring black coal plant, which emits around 13 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

