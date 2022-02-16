California agency heads to attend Senate hearing on cap-and-trade watchdog report

Published 23:22 on February 16, 2022 / Last updated at 23:22 on February 16, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A California state senator will host a legislative hearing next week regarding a watchdog group’s recent report on the WCI linked cap-and-trade programme, which argued intervention was necessary to address the market’s allowance glut.