Sales Support Officer, SustainCERT – New York City

The Sales Support Officer’s main objective is to increase the sales efficiency of the business development team. Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

The Sales Support Officer is reporting to the Head of Business Development.

The main objective is to increase the sales efficiency of the business development team.

The person would ideally bring systems and technology-focused thinking to their responsibilities to support the sales team. These responsibilities include with CRM management and data maintenance, document (invoicing, contracts) and process management, building and maintaining pitch decks and proposal templates, monthly and quarterly reports, and contributions to market research and monitoring. The Officer will coordinate closely with Sales Directors and Managers as well as delivery teams, finance and IT.

The position will be based ideally in New York City.

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

• Sales leads research and management

• Sales and account administration and coordination, including:

• Sales process owner and champion internally in coordination with Operations, IT and delivery teams

• CRM management (key user role for data integrity management, change/backlog management and process improvement implementation)

• Document management (Ensuring contracts are filed, maintaining BD filing systems and structure/organization)

• Contract management in the Portfolio Tracker in coordination with Delivery Teams and Finance/Operations

• Invoice management, tracking, and coordination with various internal teams, including vendor registrations, invoice timing coordination, etc.

• Updating and maintaining sales slide decks, templates, brochures, flyers, website, etc. as needed

• Management of sales dashboards and coordinating monthly and quarterly sales reporting for management team and board reports

• Contributing to drafting proposals, decks and market research as needed

4. QUALIFICATIONS

• 1-2 years of full-time work experience in a business development or sales context

• Experience with CRM systems and/or data management and reporting systems

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Service-oriented and a strong team player

• Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

• Strong skills in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

• Attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

• Ability to work independently and on own initiative

• Hands-on, autonomous, problem solver

5. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits.