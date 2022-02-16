Communications Manager, SustainCERT – Flexible (Ideally Amsterdam)

We are looking for a Communications Officer to manage the creation of a wide range of content, increase our social media presence and help promote the SustainCERT brand. You are creative, bring a proven track record crafting compelling content and enjoy working in a dynamic and global environment? This is a great opportunity to join a team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Communications & Marketing Director, the Communications Officer will help to develop and implement communications to increase brand awareness and visibility. He/She will manage the writing, editing and distribution of content that communicates SustainCERT’s activities and/or drives meaningful conversations around Carbon Markets, Scope 3 reporting and the transformational role of technology. The Communications Officer will also be responsible for planning, curating, creating and regularly posting content on social medias (Linkedin, Twitter).

This role will require cross-department collaboration, excellent writing skills and hands-on work. This position is ideally located in Amsterdam. Other locations can be discussed for the right candidate.

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

– Work with the Director of Communications & Marketing and SustainCERT team members to develop, write and edit communications and marketing materials, including news stories, website copy, newsletters, case studies, short videos, social media imagery, etc.

– Distribute and promote communications and marketing materials through appropriate channels.

– Plan, curate, create and regularly post content to increase social media presence (Linkedin, Twitter) and build the SustainCERT brand.

– Research social media trends, provide insights, recommendations and ideas to the social media strategy.

– Work with communications team members to conceptualize and implement communications strategies and campaigns.

– Maintain and update SustainCERT’s website as well as digital media archives (photos).

– Manage the relationship and delivery with external agencies and contractors.

– Ensure that all communications and marketing material aligns with brand standards

– Track analytics and create reports detailing successes and failures of communications campaigns

– Actively communicate and promote effective information flow to internal stakeholders, including SustainCERT team members.

4. QUALIFICATIONS

– Minimum 2-3 years experience in a Communications or Marketing role within organizations focused on climate change, sustainability or in the Climate Tech space.

– A successful track record developing and distributing communications material, and a proven ability to transform complex/technical information into sharp and inspiring content or stories.

– A successful track record managing social medias and a strong knowledge of social media best-practices.

– Excellent command of English and strong writing skills are required.

– Knowledge of Adobe PhotoShop, InDesign, and Illustrator or video editing skills is an asset.

– Creative, curious and solutions oriented.

– Strong time management skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once.

– Team player with experience working in international and remote teams.

– Ability to work independently and on own initiative.

5. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a firstround interview will be notified by email. Please note candidates will not be notified unless selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave).