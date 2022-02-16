Senior Business Development and Key Account Manager, SustainCERT – Amsterdam

The Senior Business Development and Key Account Manager will have as main responsibilities building out the sales pipeline and executing on relationships with existing Value Change clients to scale up their efforts. Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the

belief that our work can change the world.

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

On the back of a successful USD 10 mln Series A capital raise, SustainCERT is looking to expand the team with a Senior Business Development and Key Account Manager. Reporting to the Director of Business Development, the main responsibilities will include building out the sales pipeline and executing on relationships with existing Value Change clients to scale up their efforts. The Manager will coordinate closely with delivery teams and provide input into relevant internal systems processes such as invoicing, project and time tracking and customer relationship management software (CRM).

The role will be located in Amsterdam with potential travel in Europe (depending on health

restrictions).

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

• Oversee delivery for key corporate accounts and act as their main SustainCERT interface for clients verifying Greenhouse Gas changes in their supply chain in the food and beverage and agriculture sectors

• Deepen relationships and expand work portfolio with existing accounts User-centric impact assessment

• Support the Business Development team to grow the Value Change portfolio (new client acquisition) in line with company targets

• Develop and coordinate proposals for strategic partnerships and key accounts in conjunction with SustainCERT’s advisory, certification and sales teams

• Support the Value Change program with input, content and materials

• Attend events relevant to the role (travel may be required)

4. QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum 5 years of full-time work experience with prior experience in (corporate) sustainability, preferably with some Greenhouse Gas reporting and specifically Scope 3 reporting experience;

• Experience in project management or account proposal delivery;

• Understanding of corporate climate strategies including science-based targets, netzero and carbon neutral strategies;

• Affinity with sustainability/decarbonization and the Food & Agriculture and Apparel sectors;

• Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems;

• Entrepreneurial mindset with problem-solving skills;

• Strong communication, with fluency in English required;

• Service-oriented and a strong team player;

• Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail;

5. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits. For the successful candidate based in Amsterdam, the duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension.